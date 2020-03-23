Rockford, Rochelle distilleries helping to produce hand sanitizer

(WTVO) — Two local distilleries are working to make hand sanitizer for both first responders and the public.

Grant View Distillery in Rockford delivered its first batch of hand sanitizer to first responders today.

The company can’t legally sell the hand sanitizer, so it donated some to the Rockford Fire Department instead.

Kennay Farms Distilling in Rochelle is also making hand sanitizer and they are selling it to the public, along with some of their spirits. You can find out more here.

