Rockford, Rochelle receive portion of Rebuild Illinois grant money

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford and Rochelle are set to benefit from hundreds of thousands of dollars from Rebuild Illinois grants.

As part of the “Shovel Ready Infrastructure Capital Program,” Rockford will receive a $772,000 grant for a downtown development next to the new Rockford Public Library. A mix of dining, retail and residential spaces are being built.

In Rochelle, $365,000 will be used to demolish the former Hickory Grove Banquet Center, which was purchased by the city last year. Now, it will be part of the newly formed Northern Gateway, which is still in development.