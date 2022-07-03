ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford rolled out the red carpet and welcomed celebrities to an early showing of the new TV series “A League of Their Own,” based off the Rockford Peaches Women’s Baseball team.

Producers, actresses and a former league player were at the Coronado Theater Saturday night for the advanced showing. The movie with the same name came out 30 years ago.

The new series delves deeper into the players’ fight to keep the league alive, but also racism and sexual awakenings.

“We spent a lot of time talking to people who are still alive who were involved with the Rockford Peaches, but also memories of the Black community here to really get the feeling of what it was like at the moment in Rockford history, the great migration,” said Will Graham, co-creator and executive producer of ‘A League of Their Own.’ “We wanted to really get the feeling of it right.”

The show premieres August 12 on Amazon.