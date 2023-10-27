ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Veteran’s Memorial Circle at the N. Main and Auburn roundabout was damaged again Thursday night after an SUV slammed into the retaining brick wall.

Following heavy damage on Memorial Day of this year, volunteers said they had cleaned up at least 18 messes caused by crashes at the roundabout.

The local group “Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle” said they planted 13,600 flowers in the traffic circle this year, at a cost of around $13,000 paid for through community donations.

Data from the Rockford Public Works Department estimated the roundabout was the location of about 100 crashes last year, nearly all of them fender-benders.

The roundabout was constructed in 2013 and was dedicated as Veterans Memorial Circle in honor of 527 soldiers buried at the neighboring Greenwood Cemetery. A Civil War soldier statue that originally adorned the roundabout was moved downtown.

The roundabout became overgrown until the volunteer neighborhood group was formed.

The roundabout has seen its fair share of accidents over the years.

In September, the City of Rockford announced a “Roundabout Awareness Week” to stress the safety of roundabouts in comparison with controlled intersections.

There are four roundabouts in the city:

Main and Auburn

Seminary and College

Mercy and Lyford

Airport and Kishwaukee

Roundabouts reduce injury crashes by 76% and fatal crashes by 90%. There are plans for more to come to Rockford.