ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Beer may have been the celebratory drink at the finish line of the “Shamrock Beer Run,” but the reason for the race is far more important.

It was hosted by “Nik’s Wish,” an organization helping make dreams come true for sick young adults across the country. Runner said that they were on the chillier side, but nothing stopped them from supporting those young adults, along with getting met at the finish line with a refreshing Shamrock Beer.

“I’m excited, said runner James Gustafson. “It’s nice that we have the sun out. It’s a little chilly, but I think the spirits are high, so it will be fun.”

Residents started off the weekend with a pre-St. Patrick’s Day party, “The Shamrock 5K Beer Run.” Gustafson, a medical students, is a first-time runner in the 5K, and he said he is glad to a part of a cause like this.

“Organization that was in the Rockford community, and it’s awesome to be, you know, I like running and if I can run and also benefit a great cause then it’s all the much better,” he said.

“Nik’s Wish” is an organization for young adults ages 18 to 24 who are fighting cancer across the nation.

“For this event, people coming out, people supporting people, just donating even if they can’t come to the event, it just really helps us bring that joy to theses kids in the community,” said Kelli Ritschel Boehle, founder of The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation.

Boehle said that the reason they do the 5K is not only to keep her son Nik’s memory alive, but to also bring joy to these wonderful young adults in a hard season.

“There is over 400 people today coming out here to help us raise money for these young adults,” Boehle said. “There are no programs for them, so we are really hoping that we can raise enough money to pay for a wish.”

Gustafson said that he has a big heart for people, and that this will not be the last time he takes part.

“I’ve always enjoyed helping out and stuff like that, so I’ll definitely come back,” he said.

The “Shamrock 5K Beer Run’s” proceeds will directly support wishes for patients all over the nation.