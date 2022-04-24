ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Going for a run may not be everybody’s idea of fun, but it makes it a little better when it is for a good cause, like Sunday morning’s 38th annual ” CASA Heritage Run” for kids who have experience abuse and neglect.

As runners made their way to the finish line, CASA was one step closer to making a difference in a child’s life. Organizers said that the event meant much more than just the act of running.

“I ran the two mile race today and finished first in my age group,” said runner Marla Wilson.

Runners gathered at Midway Village for the annual run.

“It was beautiful, the race got done before it started raining, so it’s nice to be out here and see people again and enjoy a run on a beautiful spring day,” Wilson said.

The group was not just there for the scenic views or the exercise, but to help local kids.

“I like this race because it helps CASA, which is a children’s advocate service for kids who are going through the judicial system,” Wilson said.

John Papiernik, executive director of Winnebago County CASA, said that they helped 300 kids last year, which is only about 30% of the 1,000 plus kids in need of help in the area.

“A lot of these kids are in foster care,” Papiernik said. “They are in the situation at no fault of their own and they don’t have anyone other than CASA to go through that whole process with them. It can be a very scary, frightening and traumatic experience.”

Funds from the run will go towards recruiting and training CASA volunteers. The hope is that others in the community will take strides to become involved.

“There really is a real need for volunteers for this right now, so I think by having this race, it lets everyone be aware of them being here and maybe think about being in CASA in the future,” Wilson said.

Papiernik said that the goal is to advocate for every kid, but more people are needed to do that.