ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of residents picked up a 20 pound backpack and ran six miles Sunday morning.

The “Ruck March” was to bring awareness to veteran suicide. The weight of that backpack symbolized the 22 veterans who die from suicide each day.

The Rockford Vet Center put on the event outside of Peak Sports Center. They said that they want local veterans to know that they are here for them.

“Veteran suicide is still a very, very prominent concern to our service providers, and when we can provide the services and support within the community, we can impact the lives and the well-being of the veterans,” said Melissa O’Donnell, director of Vet Center Rockford.

There were also booths set up to give out information on service available. Proceeds from the “Ruck March” will go to the Veterans Drop-In Center.