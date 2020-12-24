Rockford Salvation Army receives gold coin from anonymous donor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Salvation Army says an anonymous donor dropped an Austrian gold coin in a red kettle at the Schnucks on E. State Street, worth about $750.

Last month, an anonymous donor dropped a 10-ounce silver bar in a local kettle.

The Salvation Army says 70% of its funding is raised during the Christmas season. The Red Kettle Campaign runs through January 31st.

Donations can also be made online.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories