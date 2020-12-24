Rockford Salvation Army receives gold coin from anonymous donor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Salvation Army says an anonymous donor dropped an Austrian gold coin in a red kettle at the Schnucks on E. State Street, worth about $750.
Last month, an anonymous donor dropped a 10-ounce silver bar in a local kettle.
The Salvation Army says 70% of its funding is raised during the Christmas season. The Red Kettle Campaign runs through January 31st.
Donations can also be made online.
