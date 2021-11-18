Rockford SBDC to hold business loan seminar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Rockford Chamber is holding a virtual classroom session teaching “How to prepare for a business loan.” on Thursday.

The Illinois SBDC says the webinar provides “helpful tips on how to prepare to apply for a commercial loan, documents required, and more.”

Eric Magnunson, Vice President of Commercial Lending at Illinois Bank & Trust, will be presenting the event from 11:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m.

You can register at https://bit.ly/3cnTRt5.