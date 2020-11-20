Rockford school admins say adapting to pandemic teaching has been a challenge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School administrators gave insight on the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has created on Thursday.

Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett said the district had to make sure all students had internet access and either a Chromebook or iPad to complete remote-learning assignments.

He said his staff is doing their best to stay connected with students who are learning virtually.

“Students are really struggling with the amount of isolation and screen time. I think teachers are having to learn. In some cases, I’ve heard teachers talk about the challenge of, ‘I feel like a first year teacher again and I’ve been doing this for 20 years,’ because some of the old tried and true things that have worked for decades don’t always apply in a blended or an in-person or virtual environment,” he said.

Jarrett added that in normal years, the best attendance month is August, and this year, attendance numbers have gone up slightly since September.

MORE HEADLINES: