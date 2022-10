ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wednesday was the last day to apply to join the Rockford Public Schools Board.

It came after the resignation of Kamrin Muhammad, who represented sub-district “C” since 2021. Board members are looking for a candidate to fill the empty spot and serve through the next school board election in April 2023.

Interviews will be conducted during a special meeting next Tuesday. An appointment will be made at the school board meeting on October 25.