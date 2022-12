ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Schools Board has chosen its newest member.

Kimberly Haley will represent Subdistrict F. The board interviewed candidates to replace Michael Connor, who resigned from the board last month.

Haley was born and raised in Rockford. She is a graduate of Boylan Catholic High School, and her daughter graduated from East High School.

She will be sworn in at the December 13 meeting. Her term goes through April 2023.