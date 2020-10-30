Rockford School Board member resigns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A seat on the Rockford Public School Board has opened up after Anthony Dixon filed a letter of resignation this week.

Dixon has been on the board since 2017.

The school board has 45 days to find a replacement. The candidate’s term would begin in early December and run through next April.

Applications for the vacancy close on November 20th.

