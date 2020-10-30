Rockford School Board member resigns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A seat on the Rockford Public School Board has opened up after Anthony Dixon filed a letter of resignation this week.
Dixon has been on the board since 2017.
The school board has 45 days to find a replacement. The candidate’s term would begin in early December and run through next April.
Applications for the vacancy close on November 20th.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Belvidere Chamber holds ‘trunk or treat’ so kids don’t miss out on Halloween fun
- Event donates coats, hats, gloves to homeless Rockford veterans
- In latest border-wall ceremony before election, DHS leader commemorates 400th mile
- Oklahoma mother gives birth to 8-pound baby at home during ice storm
- Despite record turnout, Dems worried about voter suppression
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!