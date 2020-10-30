Rockford School Board member resigns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A seat on the Rockford Public School Board has opened up after Anthony Dixon filed a letter of resignation this week.

Dixon has been on the board since 2017.

The school board has 45 days to find a replacement. The candidate’s term would begin in early December and run through next April.

Applications for the vacancy close on November 20th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories