ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities responded to an accident involving a Rockford Public School District school bus at Auburn Street and Greenview Avenue.

At least two people were loaded into ambulances at the scene, around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

A maroon SUV suffered damage in the crash.

Authorities at the scene said the incident was “fairly minor” but did not disclose further details.

DEVELOPING…