Rockford School District adding extra day of in-person learning for middle and high school students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School District announced Tuesday that it would be adding another day for in-person attendance to “increase student engagement and achievement.”

Starting Monday, February 1st, at the start of the second semester, middle and high school students will attend school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, instead of only Mondays and Thursdays, according to a press release.

“We’re consistently hearing that our current model – using synchronous and asynchronous instruction – isn’t working for many students. This new plan follows a shortened schedule and allows students to connect every day with their teachers and classmates, instead of only a few days each week,” the district wrote.