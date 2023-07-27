ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Employees of the Rockford Public School District 205 will get exclusive access to a new primary care clinic in partnership with UW Health.

The RPS 205 Employee Health Center will begin seeing patients on August 1st at two current UW Health clinic locations, at 2473 McFarland Road and 2601 N. Main Street.

UW Health previously opened the Woodward Health Center for Woodward employees in 2017.

“We are very excited about this new opportunity and proud to begin a partnership with District 205,” said Travis Andersen, chief executive officer, UW Health in northern Illinois. “This employer-based care model has proven to be very successful in the past, as it enables improved access to comprehensive and affordable health care services and wellness programs.”

The RPS 205 Employee Health Center is only available to school district employees and dependents who are covered under the District 205 PPO health insurance plan. The clinic is available for adult and pediatric primary care services, including office visits for preventive, acute and chronic disease management care, as well as laboratory, immunizations and vaccinations, care coordination, annual physicals, sports physicals and wellness services, as well as limited pharmacy services.

Employees will have access to a same-day provider for acute health care issues, longer appointment times, and no out-of-pocket costs.

“UW Health was the only organization that was able to meet the needs of our members by offering two clinic locations, serving the east and west side of Rockford,” said school district Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett. “This is not only good for our members but for the city as a whole, in order to continue investing in all areas of Rockford.”