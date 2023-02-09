ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School District held a job fair Thursday in an effort to find qualified substitute teachers.

Substitutes fill in for teachers when instructors call in sick or take time off.

To be a substitute teacher, an applicant must have 50 college credits or an associates degree. The job pays $130 a day.

Paraprofessionals are also needed; they assist teachers in the classroom. Paraprofessional jobs pay $13 an hour.

Recruiters for the school district say both jobs attract people from all walks of life.

“You don’t need and education degree or any experience in a classroom,” explained recruiter Melissa Goldberg. “We do offer some online pre-hire training that’s free and it helps prepare you for the classroom, classroom etiquette, management. So, it’s a really great training for someone who doesn’t have experience in a classroom with children.”

To find out more about the job openings, click here.

An annual survey from the Illinois Regional Superintendents Association found that 79% of school districts across the state have open positions.