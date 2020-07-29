Rockford School District releases back-to-school family handbook

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School District released a family handbook on Wednesday to give parents an idea of what to expect school will look like this year.

As Illinois is still in Phase 4 of Gov. JB Pritzker’s 5-phase Restore Illinois plan during the coronavirus pandemic, schools have given families the option of in-classroom or remote learning.

RPS says it is prioritizing transportation for families who have no other option to get to school, and will be implementing capacity limits on bus seating.

Teachers who return to the classroom will be required to wear masks and face shields during the school day, and students are required to wear masks.

There will be no field trips, no visitors, no assemblies, or social groups. Classes may be moved outdoors when possible, and teachers may rotate through classrooms instead of students moving from classroom to classroom during the school day.

Physical education will still take place, with social distancing and capacity guidelines observed.

Remote learning students will have their attendance tracked, and must be engaged in 5 hours of learning each day. The daily instruction will come from a variety of guided recordings and virtual meetings.

Families who qualify for Comcast Internet Essentials can purchase monthly access for $9.95, and RPS says it is working with families meeting certain criteria to cover the costs of the service.

The full handbook is available here.

