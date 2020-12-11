Rockford School District students may have to attend a different school next year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Overcrowding at four schools is being cited as the reason the Rockford School Board approved a plan to redraw attendance boundaries for the 2021-22 school year.

To see the new map, visit this School Locator.

District leaders say they’re doing their best to take care of capacity issues with as little disruption as possible.

“Last year about this time we hired RSP Associates to do a functional building analysis,” said Chief Operations Officer, Michael Phillips.

The audit revealed capacity issues at several District 205 schools, and as a result, attendance boundaries have been redrawn for 11 Rockford schools, meaning some elementary and middle school students may have to switch schools next year.

“Students that will be impacted are our current K-3 students, as well as our incoming kindergarteners for next year. This year’s 4th graders, that’ll be transitioning into 5th grade next year, will be able to stay at the school they’re currently in,” Phillips said.

Brookview, Conklin, Constance Lane, Froberg, Gregory, Lathrop, Riverdahl and West View elementary schools; and Flinn, Lincoln and RESA middle schools will be making changes under the new plan.

Brookview, Riverdahl, and West Elementary schools will lose students, while the other schools affected will gain students.

“At our middle schools, it’s really our incoming 6th graders next year that are impacted,” Phillips said. “Our current 6th graders moving to 7th and 7th graders moving to 8th will be able to remain at their schools that they’re currently located in.”

District leaders expect the changes to ease overcrowding at the four elementary schools and RESA middle school.

“Our principles will be sending letters out to all of the families that are impacted that give numbers and the departments to call which would be our welcome center really to start with,” Phillips said.

