ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School Board has approved a plan to install multiple solar panel farms at more than a dozen schools throughout the city, in an effort to reduce its operating costs.

RPS Chief Operations Officer Michael Phillips says the project began with the school district’s desire to purchase low-cost energy that is generated on-site, but now the community itself will be able to take advantage of the same opportunity.

“It’s a great opportunity for us, to find some additional ways to generate power in a sustainable manner,” Phillips said.

Last night, the board approved a five-year lease option with Forefront Energy to install 13 solar farms at schools, and a 14th in a field near Lathrop Elementary School for community use. The project will consist of 9 rooftop installations and 5 ground-mount locations.

“This is power that’s generated and going directly to the ComEd grid, and then we will purchase the renewable energy credits. The community will also have an opportunity, and neighbors, to purchase these same renewable energy credits,” Phillips said.

Community solar credits are available to qualifying residents who do not have the ability to install solar panels on their home or apartment. Typically, the resident “subscribes” to a portion of solar panels located away from their dwelling. They pay a percentage of the cost of the electricity their subscription generates for ComEd and earn credits on their bill for the full amount.

“[Forefront Energy is] paying us a rent on this option, the lease. It’s a five-year option to lease and then they’ll roll into a lease where it will generate about $196,000 [in energy credits] over a 20-year period. And we’re projecting savings of up to about $525,000 over 20 years with this community solar project,” Phillips said.

RPS is also partnering with Forefront to add solar-based curriculum to the classroom, so students can learn about additional power infrastructures.

“Forefront is taking all the risk. They are constructing, they are engineering, they’re doing all the maintenance of the facilities,” Phillips said. “The school district is just benefitting from a lower cost [of power], while also giving our students the opportunity to learn a little bit about solar energy and how it works.”

The “Behind the Meter” project is set to begin construction next summer and be completed by 2025. No date was announced for when the Lathrop Elementary community solar project would go live.