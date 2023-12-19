ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department evacuated students and staff of Flinn Middle School to neighboring Whitehead School over a hazardous materials incident.

Rockford Fire’s HazMat response team was summoned to the school, at 2525 Ohio Parkway, around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a reported chlorine leak in the pool.

Classes at Flinn were canceled for the day, and the school district said students are not allowed back in the building for any reason.

Students were dismissed at 2:45 p.m., and students who get the bus will be dismissed on their regular route beginning at 3 p.m.