Rockford school for gifted students receives national recognition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Thurgood Marshall School is one of 21 Illinois schools to receive National Blue Ribbon status this year.

Blue Ribbon recognition is based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

School principal, Jessica Powell, says those goals are always a priority.

“We look at goal setting and meeting students academically and socially where they’re at, and then we work hard to make sure that they set goals, they build relationships with teachers, and we can inspire them to achieve academically,” she said.

Normally, Blue Ribbon recipients are honored at an awards ceremony, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Thurgood Marshall will receive a plaque and flag in the mail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

