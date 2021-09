ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools says an “unwanted visitor” attempted to enter Beyer Elementary School, at 333 15th Avenue, on Thursday. School officials put the building on lockdown while Rockford Police investigated.

According to the Rockford Public School District #205, “the man did not enter the building.”

Investigators did not release the person’s identity. No kids or school staff were harmed.

The lockdown was subsequently lifted.