ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The application process has opened for Rockford Public School seniors to apply for full-tuition scholarships to Rockford University, Rock Valley College, or Northern Illinois University.

The Rockford Promise program is available for students who have attended four years of high school in the Rockford Public School system and will graduate in 2024.

This year, there is one universal application so that students can apply to all three colleges at the same time.

“Students shy away from the big price tag of college sometimes, so helping families and students afford college is the primary barrier that our students are facing,” said Rockford Promise community engagement manager Aurora Schnorr. “Rockford is an amazing community and needs an educated workforce; we’re here to help that happen.”

The application is open until March 1st.

Last year, more than 150 graduates earned scholarships through the program.