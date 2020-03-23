Rockford school staff hand out meals as students stay home due to outbreak

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford School District 205 staff are making sure students don’t go hungry on what was supposed to be their first week back after spring break.

To make sure students still have meals during the day, the school district handed out bagged food at four drive-up or walk-up locations at East, Flinn, Guilford and Kennedy high schools.

Renee Beauchamp, Executive Director of Nutrition Services, said she hopes families take advantage of the service.

“Staff with many volunteers come in and help up pack meals. We have a breakfast and lunch for every individual that comes in and we hope that they come in and take advantage of this,” she said.

Meals can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Monday through Friday, and will continue through March 30th.

