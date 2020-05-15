Rockford school to hold donation drive on Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Lutheran School is holding a drive-thru donation event on Saturday to collect basic items for those in need.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 3411 N Alpine Rd.

Organizers are asking for things like food, cleaning supplies, and clothing.

Volunteers as the annual “Service Day” event will be wearing masks, so donors will not need to get out of their cars.

Several local organizations will benefit from the donations, including Rock River Valley Food Pantry, Rockford Rescue Mission, and Rock House Kids.

