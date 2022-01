ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — All RPS 205 graduating seniors are scheduled to walk across the stage in person this spring.

Ceremonies for each high school’s Class of 2022 will take place at 6 p.m. at Swanson Stadium on Guilford High School’s campus, 5620 Spring Creek Rd.

Roosevelt Community Education Center’s ceremony will kick off graduation season on June 3, and Jefferson High School students will close things out on Thursday, June 9.

A full list of ceremony dates can be found on RPS 205’s website.