ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Monday, Rockford Public Schools is canceling three bus routes each day.

The reason for the cancelation is several drivers are unavailable to drive every day.

RPS 205 is already facing major driver shortages.

One hundred and fifty-seven out of the 160 scheduled bus routes will still be covered each day, which gives their staff enough capacity to cover as many routes as possible.

Governor Pritzker signed into law on Wednesday a bill that may ease a shortage of school bus drivers the state is experiencing.