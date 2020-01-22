Rockford Schools invite adults to ‘Parent University’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools are inviting parents back to the classroom for “Parent University.”

This weekend, Lincoln Middle School, 1500 Charles Street, will host a “day of learning” to teach parents “important life skills” and resources to make lives better for their children.

The event is open to all parents who have students enrolled in Rockford Public Schools.

Mayor Tom McNamara explains, “You’ll hear about financial literacy, you’ll have tours of the school. It’s a great opportunity to get more engaged in our school system, and help their young kids move forward and advance through our school system.”

Parent University takes place Saturday, January 25th from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

