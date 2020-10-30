Rockford schools issue option for families to switch to remote or in-person learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With COVID-19 cases in Illinois Region 1 the highest in the state, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Rockford school leaders are offering elementary school parents an option to switch from in-person learning to remote learning full time, or vice versa.

According to the Rockford School District, families were asked to commit to either learning plan at the beginning of the school year.

Now, they’ve been given the option to make an adjustment.

Starting Monday, November 2nd, elementary school families can request a change from full-time remote learning to in-person instruction, or from in-person instruction to full-time remote learning.

The deadline to make a request is Monday, November 9th.

