ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools announced Friday that they will be making masks optional in classrooms starting Tuesday, February 22nd.

Masks will still be required on school buses.

Unvaccinated staff are no longer required to test weekly for COVID-19, Superintendent Ehren Jarrett said in a letter to RPS 205 staff and families.

A Sangamon court issued a temporary restraining order of the school mask mandate last week. Pritzker sought an appeal, which was rejected Thursday.

The Governor’s office issued a statement Friday saying, “The Governor urges everyone to continue following the doctors’ advice to wear masks so students can remain safely learning in classrooms, and is encouraged that the court made it clear that school districts can continue to keep their own mitigations in place.”

Pritzker says he plans to appeal his case to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Belvidere District 100 responded Friday, saying “Our understanding is that there is no longer an active state Emergency Order that requires schools to have a mask mandate. The court did also say that the restraining order does not prohibit school districts from creating their own provisions to address the pandemic.

School administrators are following the superintendent’s direction at this time to not discipline students regarding masking in the school in the same way as we disciplined prior to this week.”