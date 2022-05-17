ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools are offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for new bus drivers, plus a $250 bonus every two weeks for perfect attendance.

Training, which includes a CDL license, is also paid for.

Transportation officials say that if potential drivers are intimidated by the job, they are invited to stop by for a visit.

“If you’re apprehensive about the size of the bus, come down and we can take you out and take the bus for a spin. It’s not so bad,” said RPS Director of Transportation, Michael Slife.

Interested drivers can apply online or in-person at the RPS transportation office, at 2000 Christina Street.