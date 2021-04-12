Rockford schools plan to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School District 205 says there will be in-person graduations for seniors. Those events will be held outdoors.

Rain dates have also been announced. RPS says that each graduate will be given four tickets. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

Households and families will be allowed to sit together. RPS administrators say each school will hold prom activities on June 4th. Officials say their goal is to provide fun and safe activities for students.

For more details click here.