ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools are preparing teachers and staff to get vaccinated with a sign up form available now to receive a first dose of the vaccine.

All RPS employees are eligible for the vaccine under Illinois Phase 1B vaccination plan.

The vaccine is free, but not required, RPS said.

Vaccines will be given during work hours at RPS locations, and administered by the Winnebago County Health Department.

The deadline to register is next Tuesday, January 26th.