ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools has made changes to its high school graduation requirements.

Administrators said that it is to come closer to Illinois State Board of Education standards.

Students will need two years of a world language, a change that the state is requiring for high schoolers by 2029. They will also be adding a computer science course.

In addition, there is good news for those who dread playing dodgeball in PE, as the required number of physical education credits will be reduced from seven to two.

That was not a state-mandated change, but instead a local one. RPS administrators saw that they required a greater number than other districts in the area.

Heidi Dettman, executive director of academics for RPS 205, said that putting all these changes in place at once makes it easier for the students while also giving them more opportunities to prepare for life after graduation.

“And we’ve put it into one, sort of like bucket of electives that kind of captures the district priorities and our recognition that a well-rounded education is good for every student,” Dettman said. “So, whether that be fine arts or world languages or our pathways, CTE, career technical and education courses, we want our students to graduate well-rounded and college and career ready.”

The changes will take effect in the upcoming school year if approved by the board at its June 27 meeting.