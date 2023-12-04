ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford Public Schools’ (RPS) high schools will receive electric vehicles and charging stations for driver’s education classes on Wednesday.

According to RPS, the vehicles and charging stations will be located at Jefferson, East and Auburn high schools.

The school district received $100,000 last year from ComEd’s “EVs for Education” grant program to purchase the electric vehicles and charging stations.

“This program gives students first-hand experience driving and learning about zero-emissions vehicles on the rise in Illinois and across the country,” said RPS in a media release. “With this newer technology, students will be able to identify the vehicle’s basic components, understand charging requirements & different types of charging equipment, and how to operate & charge an EV responsibly.”

RPS plans to unveil the EVs and charging stations at Jefferson High School on Wednesday.

Illinois is currently building 350 EV fast charging stations across the state, with the goal of having 1 million EVs on the roads by 2030.

Additionally, the Illinois Senate recently approved a plan that would require the state to purchase only “zero emission vehicles” for its fleets after January 1st, 2030.

“We’ve increased our EVs on the road by 44 percent in just the last 10 months,” said Governor JB Pritzker in October. “A testament to the explosive growth rates we can facilitate when EVs are more accessible and more affordable for consumers.”