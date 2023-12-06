ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students in Rockford Public School’s Driver Education program are getting a chance to learn about driving and fueling electric vehicles, thanks to a grant from ComEd.

Three high schools, Jefferson, East, and Auburn, were chosen to receive Kia Niro EVs and charging stations as part of a $100,000 “EVs for Education” grant, and put the new technology on display this week.

“It’s really smooth,” said Jefferson student Amarie Wright, of her time in the Niro EV. “I really like it. It is a really big difference from a gas [car] and from the electric. I would prefer the electric car.”

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States surpassed 1 million for the first time in a single year in 2023, with a 50.7% increase over 2022. BloombergNEF is reporting that demand for EVs is growing.

Electric vehicles are cheaper to fuel than cars that run on gasoline and produce no tailpipe emissions, but the infrastructure for refueling them is still being built.

Jefferson’s Drivers Education Instructor Jake Burke said that he has made a few changes to his curriculum over the last 20 years since the first modern electric car arrived, the General Motors EV1.

“We talk about, maybe something (charging equipment) that you’re going to have to have at home, what you’re going to have what to look for in public, for charging stations,” Burke said.

While most EVs have enough range to get a driver around town throughout the week, refueling an EV while on a trip can take additional planning, as charging stations are currently not as ubiquitous as gas stations.

That’s set to change soon, as $5 billion in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is being used to install 500,000 chargers across America and build a network of fast-charging stations across 53,000 miles of freeways from coast to coast.

Illinois received $53.7 million to install approximately 2,573 public charging ports every 50 miles along 1,562 miles of interstates.

In addition to the cars, each school received funding to install a Level 2 charging station.

Level 2 chargers run on 220 volts, and one installed in a home garage can fully charge an EV’s battery overnight. A standard household 110-volt outlet rates as Level 1, and generally cannot deliver enough electricity to fully recharge the battery.

Drivers on a longer trip must navigate to a Direct Current Fast Charger (DCFC) for quicker refueling.

Several mobile apps, such as PlugShare or A Better Route Planner, help drivers locate the stations, and some mapping software has DCFC navigation help built-in.

Burke added, “We also talk about some of the performance because it does perform differently. And some of the kids understand, they kind of like that, how fast it is and how smooth it is.”

Electric cars have many fewer moving parts than traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) cars and generally accelerate faster by delivering all of the vehicle’s available torque instantaneously from the motor to the wheels, rather than through a set of differential gears.

Burke said having the Niro EV in his fleet offers a chance to help students in a new way.

“This gives us an opportunity for the kids to get another learning chance. And that’s the biggest thing, giving the kids extra opportunity for a different thing to learn,” he said. “And some of the kids are excited. So when kids are excited about education. We hang on every one of those opportunities as much as we can.”

Wright says the opportunity to drive an EV has changed her outlook for what type of car she hopes to own in the future.

“I wanted to get a Jeep, but when I’m older I would look into an electric vehicle. I definitely prefer EV more than a gas [car]. There’s big differences and I think it’s really good for the environment, too,” she said.

Jefferson is the first high school to receive the electric car and charging station, with Auburn and East scheduled to receive theirs in the Spring.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Jeep has announced plans to bring an EV to market in 2027.