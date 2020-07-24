Rockford schools say parents must decide between in-person or remote learning by August 3rd

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School are issuing an ultimatum to parents, saying that if they do not complete a back-to-school survey by August 3rd, their child will be automatically enrolled in in-person instruction and transportation will not be provided.

RPS 205 issued a message to parents on Friday explaining that they must choose between in-person instruction or full-time remote learning in a survey which will be released on Wednesday, July 29th.

The district says that buses are limited, since they will be limited to a maximum capacity of 48 students each, and they are prioritizing transportation for families who have no other option to get to school.

In order to board a bus each day, the student’s parent or guardian must confirm their child is free of COVID-19 symptoms, and has not been in contact with someone with COVID-19.

The first day of school for Rockford students is Tuesday, September 1st.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories