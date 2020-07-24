Rockford schools say parents must decide between in-person or remote learning by August 3rd

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public School are issuing an ultimatum to parents, saying that if they do not complete a back-to-school survey by August 3rd, their child will be automatically enrolled in in-person instruction and transportation will not be provided.
RPS 205 issued a message to parents on Friday explaining that they must choose between in-person instruction or full-time remote learning in a survey which will be released on Wednesday, July 29th.
The district says that buses are limited, since they will be limited to a maximum capacity of 48 students each, and they are prioritizing transportation for families who have no other option to get to school.
In order to board a bus each day, the student’s parent or guardian must confirm their child is free of COVID-19 symptoms, and has not been in contact with someone with COVID-19.
The first day of school for Rockford students is Tuesday, September 1st.
