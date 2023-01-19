ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School District 205 is seeking “diverse men interested in working in education,” with a goal to “increase the number of men of color” in the teaching field.

The school district held an informative session for potential applicants this morning and afternoon.

The effort is part of the Diverse Male Teacher Initiative, a scholarship program aimed at increasing the number of men of color going into the teaching field. The Initiative is focused on men enrolling in or already enrolled in community colleges, with funding to take the prerequisite courses necessary to enter teacher licensure programs.

As of 2022, 18% of Illinois teachers are Black or Latino, while students of color make up 52%.

The Illinois State Board of Education also said in 2022, the retention rate of Black teachers was 80.6%, which is 7% lower than for white teachers.

The ISBE spearheaded a $2 million effort to retain teachers of color

The DMTI program says its mission is to help schools deal with the twin challenges of a shortage of teachers and the need for a more diverse teacher workforce.