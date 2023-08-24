ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are some big changes for the stateline’s biggest school district.

Rockford Public School District (RPS) 205 said that schools will be shifting schedules since they could not find enough bus drivers to start the year.

Superintendent Dr. Ehren Harrett told parents that the district was promised 50-plus school bus drivers, but they only expect 15 for when school starts next week. That means that those drivers will have to cover all of the bus routes.

Elementary schools will start 20 minutes later and dismiss 30 minutes earlier. That means that they will have 35 additional minutes per day in school than last year.

Middle and high schools will start and end five minutes early.

Updated bus schedules will go out on Monday. The first day of school for RPS is next Thursday, August 31.