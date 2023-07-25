ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School District announced Tuesday that it will be installing weapon detection scanners at the entrances of four high schools in an effort to prevent school shootings.

According to a letter from Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett, “The floor-standing scanners will allow students and visitors to easily walk between them without emptying backpacks or slowing down. Although not metal detectors, the scanners are able to detect questionable items in pockets, coats and bags. The goal is to identify and remove all kinds of weapons and other harmful materials before those items enter our school buildings.”

In June, the school board approved the installation of the Evolv Express weapon detection system at the main entrances of Auburn, East, Guilford, and Jefferson, with the addition of the Roosevelt Community Education Center.

The Evolv Express system uses “powerful sensor technology with proven artificial intelligence (AI), to instantly distinguish between weapons and everyday items allowing students, teachers and staff to move through security at the pace of life without having to be stopped and searched each time.”

The system uses the Evolv Cortex AI platform to serve as its brain, to “seamlessly integrate and process data from multiple sensors.” Evolv says the AI is “constantly learning” and “evolves over time as new threats are identified.”

According to the manufacturer’s website, the system can scan a person ten times faster than a metal detector and is trained to spot weapons while ignoring harmless personal items.

The move comes as a response to America’s growing anxieties over school shootings. According to Jarrett, the school district recently completed a proactive security and safety assessment, which identified areas worthy of improvement.

Jarrett went on to say that installing security scanners is just one step the district is taking to ensure students’ safety.

“As a school district, we did our homework and are working hard to achieve a high grade in ensuring our schools are safe for students, families, teachers, and staff,” he concluded.