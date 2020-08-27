Rockford schools to offer expanded childcare options to parents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Working parents may have one less thing to worry about once school starts up again, as the Rockford Public School District is working to give them more options when it comes to childcare.
Right now, about 7 organizations are offering a number of different programs. Some offer help during school hours, with remote learning support. Others are after school care programs.
More details are available on the district’s website.
Childcare
Rockford Park District at Washington Park Community CenterTo register or for more information, visit www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/wpcc-programs or call/text 815-987-8800.
Youth Program (grades k-5)Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 9/2/2020 – 6/7/2021
Out-of-School Program: Tween/Teen (grades 6-12)Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: Program starts at 11 a.m. Lunch and snack will be provided.Monday, Thursday: 2-6 p.m.
9/2/2020 – 6/7/2021
Tween/Teen evening hours (grades 6-12)
Monday-Thursday: 6-9 p.m.
9/2/2020 – 6/7/2021
Rockford Park District at Alpine Hills Park and Riverview Ice HouseTo register or for more information, visit www.rockfordparkdistrict.org or call/text 815-987-8800.
R² Club (grades k-8)
7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Boys & Girls Club at Fairgrounds and Blackhawk To register or for more information, call Fairgrounds at 815-972-5948 or Blackhawk at 815-961-1213, or visit rgreatfutures.org
Remote Learning Support: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Elementary Club:Monday – Friday 2- 4:45 p.m. Teen Club: Monday – Friday 5-7 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club at Flodin To register or for more information call Flodin at 815-332-4988 or visit rgreatfutures.org
After School Program: Monday – Friday 2-6 p.m.Wednesday Elementary Support: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club at Carlson*
Please call 815-633-2287 for more information or to register.
Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. *Remote support for children of RPS 205 teachers
YMCA Camp C.A.R.E.S. (Childcare And Recreation-Enhanced Studies) at Camp Winnebago
For more information and to register visit
https://rockriverymca.org/Programs/Program-List/Youth-Development/Camp/Youth-Education/
Remote Learning Support 3-day and 5-day options: 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
YWCA*
For more information and to register, call 915-968-9681
Remote Learning Support 3-day and 5-day options: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.*Limited seats available with priority for RPS 205 certified staff
