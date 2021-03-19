Rockford schools to offer summer classes to deal with COVID learning gap

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With schools shut down last year, and many students doing classes remotely, some families may be looking for some extra learning time for their students at summer school.

“Parents really need to be involved and they need to identify if their students have COVID weaknesses, or if they’ve suffered in any way from either the remote learning or being off for a time,” said Rockford Lutheran Schools executive director Don Gillingham.

Boylan Catholic School president Amy Ott will offer a variety of summer school options this year.

“Like a basketball camp or a strength and conditioning camp, or things like that, as well,” she said. “We’re going to be working to offer a little bit of the academic side. Some of it’s just study skills, just a whole host of things.”

All Boylan students will be back in school full-time after Spring Break.

Ott says it was nice to provide some exciting news for families, to get students excited about learning again.

“You could feel more life bubbling up in the school and we’re actually putting some plans together, to hopefully…do some fun things with that small amount of time we have left in the school year with them, and just kind of create more community and excitement,” she said.

Both Boylan and Rockford Lutheran say they are looking ahead to the next school year, and say it is possible they will incorporate some type of remote learning, but hope to see all students in class.