Rockford schools to receive $220 million in federal funds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker spoke at Ellis Elementary on Wednesday to announce over $220 million in funding will be coming to Rockford Public Schools to improve education.

Schools across Illinois will be receiving a portion of $7 billion in federal funding to support students as they return to the classroom after remote and hybrid learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s P-20 Council released a best practices list and recommendations for schools, including academic and behavioral counseling; out of classroom experiences, such as high-value tutoring, after school programs and summer camps; and the creation of individualized student profiles for each student.

“If you’re a parent, I know you’ve spent most of this pandemic worried about how your kids are learning – with all the screens and Zooms, sometimes you’re worried about whether they’re learning at all,” said Pritzker. “My administration is taking a little bit of that worry off your plates. I’m committed to making sure that Illinois leads the nation in assisting schools to make this new $7 billion count over the next several years to overcome the pandemic’s effects on our students, parents and educators.”

Rockford Public Schools will receive over $220 million of the funding over the next three years. Harlem School District will receive $22 million, and Belvidere School District will receive $14 million.

All schools in the state will receive a portion of the funds.