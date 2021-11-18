Rockford schools working to create talent pipeline for future workforce

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s business community got a look at the City’s future workforce on Thursday as the Rockford Chamber of Commerce hosted its “Education Outlook Luncheon.”

Rockford Public School District 205 and community partners discussed developing a pipeline of talent for the region.

Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett said the district has made a big investment, to make sure all students have access to high quality schools.

Jarrett said issues range from student achievement and racial equity.

“I want to make sure that as we come together as a community and do our work together, that all of our schools, and the school communities they serve, have the resources they need to be successful,” he said.

Local leaders from Rockford University, Ceanci, and Project First Rate took part in a panel discussion on the future of Rockford’s workforce.