ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local scientists may have taken another step toward developing therapies to stop or reverse nerve damage.

The researchers are working out of the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford. They are focusing on degenerative nerve disorders like Parkinson’s. There are currently no treatments to cure or slowdown the disease.

Researchers created stem cells from human skin cells for the study, and nerve cells were successfully regrown using them.

“This suggests that using this agent, which is a peptide, can inhibit the nerve damage and then to restore the normal function of these nerve cells,” said Dr. Xue-Juan Li, biomedical sciences at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford. “This is very exciting, because this can provide a potential therapeutic approach for these patients.”

UIC worked with the National Institutes of Health and Harvard Medical School on the research. The next step is to move into clinical trials.