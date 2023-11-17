ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Greater Rockford Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center hosted a seminar at Veterans Memorial Hall on Friday to attract vets to manufacturing jobs.

Veteran attendees were shown employment opportunities and the skill sets required to get the jobs.

Experts also shared examples of how to gain access to free education through the GI Bill and other local programs.

Ray Ziganto, of the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, said now is the time to get in to the manufacturing field, since investments in the industry have been rising.

“We want to solve that last mile problem. We want to bring the veteran-owned businesses, the other businesses together with the veteran community and make sure they all benefit from this tremendous opportunity that’s in front of us right now,” he said.

Fire Department Coffee sponsored the event and donated 75-cent bags of coffee to the attendees.