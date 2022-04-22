ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford-based charity, Kids Around the World, is sending relief to Rockford’s sister city of Brovary, Ukraine.

Two semi-trucks filled with food were sent to Brovary in partnership with the Brovary Relief Fund.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says he is in constant contact with his counterpart in Brovary.

“We just want to make sure what we provide our sister city is exactly what they need. They’re working on putting together a new list for us and then we will help fulfill what we can,” McNamara said.

The non-profit organizations have sent more than 250,000 meals, medical supplies and cash to Brovary so far.