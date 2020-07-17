Rockford senior apartment complex to get upgrades thanks to State funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Longwood Plaza senior apartments will get an upgrade thanks to money from the State of Illinois.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority recently received $26 million in tax credits to build affordable housing units across the state.

The funds will go toward building about 1,200 units in 21 developments, including the Longwood Plaza.

The project is expected to yield 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with updated electrical, plumbing and appliances, with amenities such as underground parking and a fitness room.

