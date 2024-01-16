ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bitterly cold weather continues to cause havoc in the Stateline. A Rockford apartment flooded yesterday after a sprinkler pipe froze and ruptured.

The incident occurred at Valley View Senior Apartments, 3303 E State Street. Caregivers and family members of residents say that the flooding isn’t the first issue with the building.

“It’s cold all over in the rooms. My client’s room is very cold,” said Corazon Olson, a caregiver for residents of Valley View. “And my other client, they took him to Heritage Woods [assisted lifestyle community] last night because he can’t get around because the elevators are not working.”

Annette Bounds’ brother lives at Valley View, she says he was evacuated for flooding on the first and second floor. “At like 5:30, 6:00 last night, they took him to a motel room,” said Bounds, who added that the situation caused confusion and concern for his wellbeing.

“I’m his POA [Power of Attorney] and I’m on the records here, and nobody called me,” Bounds said. “My brother didn’t have a cell phone. He didn’t have his medicine. He’s a diabetic. You know, I had to come all the way from Janesesville… I was scared.”

Bounds was reunited with her brother this afternoon when he returned to the building after being alerted the pipe was fixed. She says she hopes these problems are resolved as quickly as possible.

“I just want my brother taken care of, I do my part. It’s just unacceptable how these people are treated.”